Man arrested on drug charges in St. Joe County

Posted 10:24 AM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:25AM, June 12, 2017
police_lights_2

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 22-year-old Elkhart man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and Spring Street in Rivers.

According to Three Rivers police, an officer stopped a maroon SUV for faulty equipment. Police say an officer found a small amount of marijuana in the man’s pocket. Django, the K9 officer, was brought in after the man refused the requested search of the vehicle.

After an exterior search of the vehicle, Django detected more drugs. Officers were prompted to enter the vehicle and discovered 9 ounces of marijuana for sale.

The man was taken to the St. Joseph County jail.

 

