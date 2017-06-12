Man pleads guilty in fatal crash with bicyclist

June 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has entered a guilty plea in connection with the death of a bicyclist last summer.

Charles Driggers

Benjamin Vanderploeg, 50, entered guilty pleas for all six charges he was facing, including Operating with a Suspended License Causing Death and Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident and Operating While Intoxicated.

Vanderploeg was accused of hitting Charles Driggers, 66, while he was riding his bike on Cannonsburg Road near Chauncey Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 2016.  Driggers died from his injuries several days later. Driggers had been training for an Iron Man competition.

Vanderploeg will be sentenced July 18.

