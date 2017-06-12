× Police: Teen in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun near Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old underwent surgery and remains in critical condition after police say the teen was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

It happened on Sunday around 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Shadbleau Drive in Georgetown Township near Jenison.

Police say the pellet was lodged in the teen’s brain after being shot by a 13-year-old friend.

The teen was rushed to an area Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-88-SILENT.