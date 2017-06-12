Police: Teen in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun near Jenison

Posted 1:45 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:52PM, June 12, 2017
generic police lights

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old underwent surgery and remains in critical condition after police say the teen was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

It happened on Sunday around 8:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Shadbleau Drive in Georgetown Township near Jenison.

Police say the pellet was lodged in the teen’s brain after being shot by a 13-year-old friend.

The teen was rushed to an area Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-88-SILENT.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s