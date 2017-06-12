Slide down a 150-foot water slide at Saturday Slip-n-Slide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warmer weather is here, and it's time for the hottest event in Georgetown Township, the 7th annual Saturday Slip-n-Slide.

On Saturday, June 17 at Rosewood Park in Jenison, there will be four 40 x 150 foot plastic water slides down the south side of the Soccer Bowl. Kids can buy a wrist band for $1, allowing them unlimited trips down the water slide.

Local businesses will be serving food and drinks, and there will be a variety of kid's activities throughout the park when kids need a break from sliding around. Activities include bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painting, children's work projects, entertainment, and more!

Before the water slides open, there will also be a 5K Fun Run. Registration costs $35 and starts at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from this event will go to Kids Hope USA.

To register or get more information, visit saturdaysipnslide.com.