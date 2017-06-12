St. Joseph Co. drowning victim identified

Posted 8:35 AM, June 12, 2017, by

Getty file photo

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman from Saline, Michigan died over the weekend, drowning in a West Michigan lake.

St. Joseph County deputies were called to Clear Lake in Fabius Township Saturday evening on reports of a missing swimmer. They say a group of friends had been swimming on the east side of the lake and one of them disappeared. Dive, Rescue and Recovery searched for the missing swimmer until dark.

Teams resumed their search Sunday morning and at about 12:30pm they found the body of Alison Kunz, 24, in about 15 feet of water. Her body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

At least four people died over the weekend in drownings around Michigan.

