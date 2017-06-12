Ted Nugent ‘Rockin America Again’ in Grand Rapids this summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new slate of concerts has been announced for 20 Monroe Live and it includes a summer show from the Motor City Madman himself.
Ted Nugent will bring his Rockin America Again! show to downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, August 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16, at 10:00am.
Other shows announced this morning include:
- Ben Folds – October 29
- Mastodon, with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles – October 11
- Colin Hay (former lead vocalist of Men at Work) – November 1
- Demetri Martin – October 22
- 2Cellos – July 29
Tickets for all the shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00am.