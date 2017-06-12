× TGI Friday’s closes doors, restaurant decor up for auction

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A long-time restaurant in Kalamazoo closed its doors, and now the public has a chance to bid on the remaining decor, equipment and inventory.

TGI Friday’s, located on West Main Street, sold on May 25.

The pre-auction inspection will take place on Wednesday, followed by the online auction on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at http://www.biddergy.com.

Some of the items up for auction are vintage rowing long boat, bicycles, musical instruments, a variety of photos, antiques and fixtures. The general restaurant equipment and furniture will also be available during the auction.

Post-auction removal will occur on June 16 and June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the closed restaurant.