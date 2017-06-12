× Caledonia woman dies after being hit by a truck in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Mich. — An 18-year-old Caledonia woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Montcalm County Sunday evening.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m.on East Holland Lake Road east of Staines Road in Sheridan.

Michigan State Police say the woman was hit by a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by Douglas Weaver, 45, of Sheridan.

The woman was reportedly airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth where she died.

Her name is not being released at this time.

Officials don’t believe speed, alcohol or weather conditions were factors in the crash.