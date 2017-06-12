Caledonia woman dies after being hit by a truck in Sheridan

Posted 11:52 AM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 12, 2017
generic police lights

SHERIDAN, Mich. — An 18-year-old Caledonia woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Montcalm County Sunday evening.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m.on East Holland Lake Road east of Staines Road in Sheridan.

Michigan State Police say the woman was hit by a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by Douglas Weaver, 45, of Sheridan.

The woman was reportedly airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth where she died.

Her name is not being released at this time.

Officials don’t believe speed, alcohol or weather conditions were factors in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s