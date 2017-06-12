Woodland Mall apologizes for kicking girl out for her attire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Woodland Mall is apologizing for apparently kicking a girl out of the mall this weekend for her attire.

Hannah Pewee posted on Facebook on Saturday that she had been kicked out of the mall for her attire. She claimed that others were dressed similarly, but she was being picked out.

We reached out to Hannah’s family on Sunday, but they didn’t want to speak about this issue. Woodland Mall issued an apology on Hannah’s post and relayed it on several other posts on their page.

Hannah posted a follow up later on Sunday as well.