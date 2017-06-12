Woodland Mall apologizes for kicking girl out for her attire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Woodland Mall is apologizing for apparently kicking a girl out of the mall this weekend for her attire.
Hannah Pewee posted on Facebook on Saturday that she had been kicked out of the mall for her attire. She claimed that others were dressed similarly, but she was being picked out.
We reached out to Hannah’s family on Sunday, but they didn’t want to speak about this issue. Woodland Mall issued an apology on Hannah’s post and relayed it on several other posts on their page.
Hannah posted a follow up later on Sunday as well.
1 Comment
Kat
Wow, as a 27 year old female.. I feel for this girl. Literally every time I’m at Woodland Mall there are tons of girls walking around with their bootys hanging half way out of the bottom of their shirts/skirts…even girls who look no older than 13. Its shameful and embarrassing and sure, sometimes it makes me insecure that I would never be comfortable dressed like that because I have modesty and pride, so I dress how I feel comfortable which is no worse than this girl and I’ve never been asked to leave. This girl is dressed appropriately and does not deserve to be shamed. The ones that should be ashamed are the parents of the majority of girls seen at this place who dress much worse. As well as whoever made the call in this situation to not stand up to this complaint. Grand Rapids is a great place but this is embarrassing