6 face charges after video of Flint beating on Facebook

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Six young people have been charged after a video posted on Facebook showed a 16-year-old girl being dragged from a Flint home and beaten.

The video posted this month shows the girl being punched and kicked until her face was bloodied.

Two 16-year-olds from Flint have been arraigned in Genesee County District Court on charges of first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. A 19-year-old and three 17-year-olds face similar charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton tells The Flint Journal that having a video “helps us identify the individuals that are perpetrating the crime.”

The video was posted on a Facebook page that uses Flint police in its title, but police say the page isn’t affiliated with the department.