Comments sought on opening forest roads to off-road vehicles

Posted 5:53 AM, June 13, 2017, by
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials are inviting public comment on a plan to open thousands of miles of state forest roads to off-road vehicles in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Department of Natural Resources manages the roads. They provide access for habitat improvement, timber management, fire control and outdoor recreation.

Historically, they’ve been closed to off-road vehicles unless designated parts of ORV routes.

But a law enacted last year says all the region’s state forest roads will be open to ORVs unless the DNR closes them. The change takes effect in January 2018.

The DNR has developed a map of the roads and scheduled meetings for June 19 in West Branch, June 20 in Cadillac and June 21 in Gaylord to get feedback.

Comments can be made by viewing the online map .

