4-year-old dies in Kent County; Man arrested

Posted 3:51 PM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, June 13, 2017

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child.

Deputies were called to a mobile home on Green Meadow Street SE in Gaines Township at about 10:45am Tuesday on reports of a child that wasn’t breathing. Deputies and emergency personnel were able to restore the child’s pulse and the child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital downtown. The child later died.

Investigators tell FOX 17 that the child was in the home with six other children, the oldest of whom were about 10 or 11 years old.  The mother of the child was not at home, but her boyfriend was.  Child Protective Services has been notified.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Kent County Sheriff announced that a 25-year-old man from Gaines Township has been arrested and is being held on murder charges.

