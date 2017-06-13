× Indiana man arrested on drug and retail fraud charges in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Elkhart Indiana is facing several drug and fraud charges after reportedly stealing merchandise from a Walmart store early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Millard Street near US 131 in Three Rivers.

Police say they quickly responded to the retail fraud complaint as the suspect drove off. K9 officer Jake was brought into assist after officers say they suspected drugs in the vehicle. Authorities discovered methamphetamine, scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Three Rivers Police Department. The suspect has also been arrested for allegedly stealing $1000 worth of merchandise in the Three Rivers area.

The suspect was taken to the St. Joseph County jail.