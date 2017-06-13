It’s time for the Shelby Summer Kickoff

Shelby Summer Kickoff
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Kids zone, kids crafts, live music, a beer tent, Yappy Hour Doggy Social, pie eating contest, and more. The Shelby Knights of Columbus are hosting a pulled-pork luncheon during the event with all proceeds to benefit Knights of Columbus outreach programs.
