Just in time for the summer, Lake Michigan’s floating water park opens this month

WHITING, Ind. – Lake Michigan’s floating water park has an opening date.

The Whoa Zone at Whihala Beach is set to open Saturday, June 24th, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Construction has already begun on the $300,000 attraction which will include, slides, jumping platforms, “wiggle bridges,” “action towers” and more.

It will be located 100 feet off shore from Whihala Beach in Whiting.

“A one-hour session will cost $20 and should be booked in advance online,” the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Everyone gets a 10- to 15-minute safety orientation, life jacket and a wristband. Lifeguards always monitor the play area, which can hold up to 120 people at a time and is cleared every hour to make way for the next group. The Whoa Zone will feature 61 different floating play elements anchored onto the lake floor and spread out over a 200-foot by 250-foot area. Half pipes, roundabouts and bounce domes are meant for all abilities and ages 7 and up, including adults. Play features are grouped into four different but interconnected levels of challenge.

The park will be open through Sept 4th, weather permitting

More information and tickets at WhoaZoneWhihala’s website