Massive response to Family Fitness complaints; gym also responds

WEST MICHIGAN -- A Problem Solvers story on Family Fitness drew a large response via social media, email, and by phone.

The complaints involve the gym's business practices, contracts, and a debt collection agency. There are various locations for the chain throughout West Michigan.

Today, the company's corporate office offered a response and said customer service is excellent. The management team said people are notified of past due bills by email within 30 days. For the next 60 to 90 days, people are notified by phone. Once the account is more than 110 days past due, the business said it sends the debt to collections.

The business said if anyone wants to revisit their contract, the company will be happy to work with them.