Morning Buzz: Kid Rock coming to Van Andel Arena in September

1. Michigan Native Kid Rock is getting ready to hit the stage in West Michigan, and tickets are going on sale on Friday.

He will be performing at Van Andel Arena on September 6, ahead of his shows at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this September.

The Grand Rapids show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $95, and go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

2. The future home for the Kent County Youth Fair will be Deer Run Golf Course in Lowell Township.

The current location is at the Fairgrounds in Lowell.

The Kent County Youth Agricultural Association is buying the course and will officially own it in 2019.

The organization plans to convert the 140 acre course into new fairgrounds, camping sites, and a community events center.

Officials say the Youth Fair has outgrown its current location, where they’ve been since 1934.

A $2.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp helped pay for the move.

3. The Calder Cup is within reach, as the Grand Rapids Griffins have the chance to reclaim the championship tonight in Grand Rapids.

The Griffins will have to bounce back after a tough loss to Syracuse in Game 5, and the team says they’re ready for a chance to win on home ice.

The Griffins lead the series 3-2 and if they win the cup is theirs.

If the Crunch wins, they’ll go to Game 7 at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

4. The ladies participating in the Meijer LPGA Classic Tour will be swinging their clubs at Blythefield Country Club this week.

Official practice rounds start today, with the tournament beginning Thursday morning. Nine of the top 10 female golfers in the world will be in West Michigan.

5. Aldi is expanding across the United States.

The low-cost grocery store chain says it plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years.

Aldi says it wants to give customers organic produce and meat raised without antibiotics. They are trying to compete with Walmart and Whole Foods

Aldi says they’ll have 2,500 locations by the end of 2022.