Newaygo County woman arrested for drunk driving and domestic violence

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Newaygo County woman was arrested on several charges last week after an incident in Montcalm County.

Montcalm deputies say they were called on June 8th on reports of a possible drunk driver in a burgundy-colored minivan in Reynolds Township. Before they found the driver, they were called to the intersection of Gates and Dagget Roads where they found a 51-year-old woman lying on the road near the van.

Deputies were able to determine that Christa Knox, 36, of Newaygo, had been driving west on Gates Road when she suddenly stopped the vehicle and got into an altercation with the 51-year-old woman who had been her passenger. The woman who was lying on the road was taken to the hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Deputies say they determined that Knox was intoxicated, did not have a valid driver’s license and also had a young child in the vehicle. She also had several outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Knox has been charged with Operating While Impaired, 3rd offense, Driving on a Suspended License, 2nd offense, and Domestic Violence, 2nd offense. She is being held on a $7,000 bond.