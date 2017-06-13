Octopi hysteria taking over Calder Cup Finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- For years fans have thrown octopi on the ice at Joe Louis Arena during Red Wings games. This year that tradition has made its way to Grand Rapids and Van Andel Arena during the 2017 Calder Cup Finals.

Grifins ice crew memeber Susanna Bond is the person responsible for getting the octopi off the ice and she says there has been more in this series than she can ever remember.

The Griffins can win the Calder Cup with a win in game 6 against the Crunch tonight at Van Andel Arena.

