Options to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins Game 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins are the hottest ticket in town tonight with having the potential of winning the Calder Cup here at home.

The game is sold out, but if you want to watch the game, there are a couple of options.

Peppino’s Sports Grille in downtown Grand Rapids is hosting an official watch party. Food and drink specials are available.

Also, all the games of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals are streaming on the AHL Live website. Just create an AHL Live account, for free, and enter the promo code FINALS17.

The game can be heard on ESPN 96.1 FM and on Sirius XM’s NHL Network Radio.

And, if the Griffins happen to not win the Calder Cup tonight, Game 7 is Wednesday at 7:00pm at the Van Andel Arena.