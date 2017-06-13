Police: 2 officers killed, 2 inmates on run in Georgia

Posted 9:53 AM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54AM, June 13, 2017

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for two inmates who killed two corrections officers Tuesday morning in central Georgia’s Putnam County, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

The corrections officers were killed while transporting prisoners during a work detail, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told CNN affiliate WSB.

The inmates were last seen in a dark green Honda, WSB reported.

Putnam County’s seat of government, Eatonton, is about 65 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Developing story – more to come

