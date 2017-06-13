ESCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured after a wreck in Missouri Monday morning and local police confirm to WDAF an officer stopped the car shortly before.
Police officer stopped car with drunk teens, let them go before fatal crash
-
Suspect in custody after police chase through Detroit, Hamtramck
-
Suspected drunk driver with toddler hits police cruiser
-
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 2 Detroit officers
-
Report: ‘DNA match’ in shooting of Detroit police officers and killing of Wayne State Sgt.
-
Texas officer involved in fatal shooting of Jordan Edwards has been fired
-
-
Dashcam Video: Police chase ends with SUV flipping over, suspects inside arrested
-
Authorities: Poker player grabs cash, leads police on chase
-
2 teens arrested after breaking into several cars
-
“What we saw was horrific” — Groups demand protocol change after police hold innocent teens at gunpoint
-
Prosecutor rules GRPD justified in shooting Malik Carey
-
-
MSP: Chase that ended in fatal crash was justified
-
Teen from West Michigan killed in Times Square crash
-
5 teens injured in Ionia Co. rollover crash