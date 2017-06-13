Police officer stopped car with drunk teens, let them go before fatal crash

Posted 5:25 AM, June 13, 2017, by

ESCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured after a wreck in Missouri Monday morning and local police confirm to WDAF an officer stopped the car shortly before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s