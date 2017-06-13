Samaritas Home Health provides health care services to home-bound patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's from injury, illness or aging, Samaritas can help patients recover, regain independence and become as self-sufficient as possible with their at-home health care services.

Samaritas Home Health helps those who are home-bound, under the care of a physician, or those who require skilled nursing or therapy services.

Though their services, Samaritas educates patients on their medical condition and explaining how they can improve their health at each visit. Samaritas wants to work with patients within their homes, while also helping them live as independently and actively as possible.

Services provided by Samaritas Home Health are recommended by the patient's personal physician. After the referral, Samaritas health care professional provide services based on patients individual needs including nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and psychosocial services.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids is located at 2000 32nd Street South East.

To learn more about Samaritas Home Health and to find out if it's right for you or a loved one, go to samaritas.org.