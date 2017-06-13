Trump: Lynch action on Clinton inquiry ‘totally illegal’

Posted 9:20 AM, June 13, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says actions taken by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server were “totally illegal.”

The president tweeted early Tuesday, “A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!”

Fired FBI director James Comey testified last week that Lynch, as President Barack Obama’s attorney general, directed him on how to describe the FBI probe into Clinton’s email practices.

Comey said Lynch told him “not to call it an investigation but to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me.”

Comey said the directive, which came amid an open investigation, “gave me a queasy feeling.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s