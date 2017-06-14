× 20 in critical condition after London tower fire

LONDON (AP) — London’s Ambulance Service says 74 people are being treated following a massive apartment blaze in west London.

Paul Woodrow, the head of operations, says that 20 of those patients are in critical condition. He said that the patients were being treated for a range of injuries and smoke inhalation.

Police said that six people have died in the blaze, which broke out after midnight Wednesday at Grenfell Tower, an apartment block housing 120 homes.