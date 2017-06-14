4th person charged in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in the case of alleged genital mutilation of girls by members of a Muslim sect.

Tajera Shafiq was arraigned Wednesday in Detroit’s U.S. District Court on charges of conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation, and aiding in the practice. She was released on bond and placed under house arrest with an electronic tether.

Federal documents say Shafiq attended the cutting of two Minnesota girls in February at a Detroit-area clinic, which authorities allege was performed by Dr. Jumana Nagarwala.

Shafiq’s attorney Victoria Burton-Harris says there are no specific allegations and Shafiq didn’t perform genital mutilation.

Nagarwala and the clinic’s owners also have been charged. Her attorney denies the charges, saying she performed a religious ritual.

They belong to a sect called Dawoodi Bohra.