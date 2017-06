Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- A month ago it did not look like Grand Haven would be playing baseball well into June, but winners of 17 of its last 21 games the Buccaneers will meet Northville at 9 a.m. Thursday in a division 1 state semifinal game.

Grand Haven (24-15) finished in 4th place in the OK Red but have run off win over West Ottawa, Byron Center, Grandville and Saginaw Heritage in the state tournament so far.

Prior to this season no Buccaneer team had ever won a regional championship.