Local medical supply company releases ransomware warning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A local medical supply company has informed its patients of a potential cyber breach.
Airway Oxygen, Inc. sent letters to customers this week notifying them of the potential breach. The letter says an "unidentified criminal" had gained access to the company's infrastructure and had installed ransomware, a type of malware designed to keep the user from getting to their data. The company says they were learned of the breach on April 18.
The company says that there is no indication that health information of customers was accessed, but they are recommending customers to watch for fraud and to place fraud alerts with a consumer reporting company like Equifax, TransUnion, or Experian.
The company says they are taking steps to secure their internal systems against further intrusions and they have reported the incident to the FBI.
3 comments
cathy hanssen
its a shame they tell the people what needs to be done, you think they would notify the consumer reporting co instead of making the innocent customer do it. The people who work the Muskegon location are less than on top of their game.
Annonymous
It’s a shame that you feel that way. I have been an ongoing customer of Airway Oxygen for years. I have NEVER had an issue with any customer service rep, biller, or clinician. They all have always went above and beyond for my family and myself. Muskegon is my main store. They are always nice and have always treated me well. I am so thankful they sent these letters out, it happens to every big box office at least once. I walked into the store and was informed with the following: It took awhile due to repairing the computer system, and figuring out exactly what occurred. They had to make sure the system was 100% secure and that this couldn’t happen again. They also had to notify the FBI. They had to get legal counsel as to how to proceed, and not to mention the printing involved. FEDERAL LAW is to notify within 60 days, which they did!
Its happened to Gas stations, with CC fraud at the pumps. It happens at banks. It happens EVERYWHERE!!!! Its not their fault. Thankfully, none of them store our bank info. So to be honest, make the call for your FREE FRAUD ALERT, and leave them to it. They’re a great company.