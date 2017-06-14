× Medical examiner: 4-year-old boy’s death a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County medical examiner has determined a 4-year-old boy found dead in Gaines Township on Tuesday died from trauma to his abdomen.

Giovanni Mejias was found dead in a mobile home in Gaines Township on Tuesday. The medical examiner says the boy’s death is being considered a homicide and that there were several older injuries found on him that were in various stages of healing.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday and remains in the Kent County jail. His name is not being released until formal charges are filed by the Kent Count prosecutor. The sheriff’s department says if charges are authorized, the man will likely be arraigned on Thursday.

Editor’s Note (June 15, 2017): The Kent County Sheriff’s Office initially said the spelling of Giovanni Mejias’ last name was “Meijas.” This story has been updated with the correct spelling.