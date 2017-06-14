Michelle enjoying good season, trying to continue it this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich -- Michelle Wie missed 13 cuts in 2016 and had just 1 top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour. Those day seem to be behind her, this season she has 4 top 10's including a pair of top 5's in her last 3 starts.

This week she is in the field at the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Classic hoping to continue her good play.

Grand Rapids I love it there is a lot of great food spots great golf course and the crowds are amazing here and I am really excited to be back" Wie said Tuesday. "I am excited to play just always fun to play good golf and I am excited to be here and hopefully keep it going."