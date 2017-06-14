Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition at DeVos Place

Posted 2:34 PM, June 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Over 1,400 Noise, vibration and harshness professionals will gather at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, June 12-15, 2017 to share the latest technologies surrounding noise vibrations and sound quality.

“We’re excited to expand upon our traditional conference and share a show floor together this year. This brings a new opportunity to our attendees to meet professionals outside of the automotive industry and discuss out-of-the-box ways to overcome similar challenges,” said Chad Musser, director of Vibro-Acoustics Solution at ESI Group and Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition General Chair.

