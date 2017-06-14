× Parents of then 6-year-old boy who died on school playground keep his memory alive

NORTON SHORES, Mich.—It’s been 5 years since a little boy died on his school playground after he accidentally inhaled a piece of gravel, but his parents are keeping his memory alive for generations to come.

Nikolas Wypa, 6, passed away trying to get to his mom who was in the school yard at the time. While the family still struggles with the loss. They’re still keeping their son’s memory alive.

“I finally posted last week the picture I took of him [Nikolas] two minutes before he died. It took me 4 years to look at it, and 5 years to post it. He was so happy two minutes and 38 seconds before it happened. I’m like how could this have happened,” said Lisa Wypa of a picture she took of her son on the swings just two and a half minutes before he died.

Lisa and her husband David came back to the place their son passed away, the same place that holds their most painful memory.

“It’s heartbreaking. We miss him so much,” said Lisa.

However, that same painful place holds so many memories of their son. Lisa said they only live a mile away from the school, and it was Nikolas’ favorite place to be. Lisa tells me all this with Nik’s picture hanging from her necklace. That same necklace has a charm of his toe print, and a charm with his ashes inside.

The playground has turned into somewhat of a memorial for Nikolas. The beautiful arch entrance way, decorated with butterflies is an ode to Nik and his “social butterfly” personality. A plaque with his picture and poem hang from the outside wall of the school, a pathway named in his honor, and the playground with a complete face lift.

“The piece of pea gravel was inhaled into his throat and it could have easily been any child and I don’t want any parent to go through the nightmare that we did,” said Lisa.

The school re-did the whole playground and 3 others in the district. They got rid of any pea gravel after the incident. Lisa pointed out the place her son took her last breath, but the basketball hoops. She said she believes he was trying to get to her when he was choking.

“Sometimes I want to come here to get peace. I feel like this is where he went so I get strength sometimes coming here to know this is where he took his last breath, but it’s still hard,” said Lisa.

Lisa and David have given away four scholarships every year in Nik’s name to kids for continued education. Their contributions in fundraising efforts total $10,500 in scholarship money. On Thursday, it will be a very emotional scholarship donation, as the scholarship will go to students in a very special class.

“It’s nick’s 5th grade class. He should be in 5th grade this year so the scholarship will be going to his classmate,” said Lisa.

This is just one of the many ways they keep Nik’s memory alive. In fact, his memory is spreading all over the world through his favorite toy: Matchbox and Hot Wheels. So now they tie a note to Matchbox cars and leave them wherever they go, and kids love finding them, and passing them along. They’ve been spotted locally, and as far as Argentina, Canada, and the Great Wall of China.

“I want Nik’s death to bring out he was a happy little boy and a positive little boy and if we can bring just a piece of him back to show his six years on this earth meant something//20”47 when you lose a child at that age you just want the positive,” said Lisa.

You can follow his memory, and where people find his hot wheels cars here. You can donate to Nikolas Wypa’s scholarship fund here.