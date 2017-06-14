Slight risk of severe storms later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A broader coverage of showers and thunderstorms is expected today as a warm front that's now situated in neighboring states to our southwest moves northeastward today. This front will continue to plow through a very warm and humid airmass over the FOX 17 viewing area, setting the stage for more showers and storms to develop during the heating of the afternoon. Here's a look at that warm front as of this early morning writing:

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) out of Norman, Oklahoma actually has most of the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening:

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter will be the primary threats with any severe thunderstorms that develop.

The amount and severity of the storms that develop this afternoon will largely depend on the amount of sunshine we get during the day to destabilize the atmosphere. As of now, extensive cloud cover with morning showers and storms could inhibit the amount of sun we get later today, and keep the severe threat limited. Here is how Future Track HD sees the storm coverage later this afternoon:

As you can see, our forecast model doesn't suggest a widespread outbreak of severe weather today. Nevertheless, we will keep an eye out for that possibility. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight and into tomorrow morning.

In the extended forecast, showers and storms look possible right on through Saturday. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, but it will also be cooler and less humid with highs around 80°. Expect dry weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.