Three arrested after police locate large amount of drugs and multiple firearms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following citizen complaints, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team conducted a search of a home in Kalamazoo and found large amounts of various drugs and multiple firearms.

Two residents were inside the home at the time of the search in the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue near Westnedge Avenue, and three additional people were detained outside the residence while officials searched the house and the vehicles on the property.

During the search, investigators found over 350 user doses of suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and stolen firearms.

Two suspects were arrested at the residence. A 29-year-old man from Benton Harbor and a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man were arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and each possessed three outstanding warrants.

Additionally, the 29-year-old man faces charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

A third suspect was located away from the residence and was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and for maintaining a drug house.

The incident is still under investigation.