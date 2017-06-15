2 runaway Michigan teens found safe, reunited with families

Posted 9:41 AM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, June 15, 2017

JASPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two Michigan teens who were missing since last week have been found safe and reunited with their families.

Rafael Orta Vazquez and Hallie Jo Toner are 13 years old and were missing since last Friday. The Midland County sheriff’s office had said it believed they ran away together from their homes in Jasper Township.

The sheriff’s office says it was notified about 1:30 a.m. Thursday that they walked up to a home in Breckenridge, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from where they lived. They asked for food and a place to sleep and the homeowner recognized them from news reports and called 911.

The homeowner also called the children’s families.

The disappearance of the children prompted a wide search, with family and friends posting fliers about the teens.

