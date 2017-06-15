94-year-old golf fan gets VIP treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich - It was a dream come true for avid golf fan and local hospice patient Edith "Betty" Piepenbrink.

The 94-year-old was treated to a VIP experience Thursday at the Blythefield Country Club as part of the Meijer LPGA Classic and Simply Give campaign.

Her day included a limo ride to the country club donated by Dadd's Magic Bus and Limousine, then a golf cart chauffeur, clubhouse access, LPGA swag, and a walk on the course.

Betty's favorite moment was meeting LPGA star Lexi Thompson.

She said "I know I’ll relive that minute that she gave me. It just means so much that she took the time to talk to me."

Betty lives at Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids under the care of Emmanuel Hospice. She said golf has been her favorite hobby for decades, and she watches the LPGA whenever she can.

“I got a friend and she hates to watch the women play and I love it. She won’t watch it. So I tell her she doesn’t know what she’s missing,” Betty said.

It was Betty's grandson who first brought up his Grandma's love of the game to Emmanuel Hospice, so they worked to make this experience happen.

Betty had no idea.

She said, “I don’t know who fixed it up, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. You made my life.”