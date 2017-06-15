Comstock fire chief dies while responding to unknown accident

COMSTOCK, Mich. -- Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Edward Switalski died late Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on I-94.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and the Comstock Fire and Rescue Department responded to the report of an unknown accident around 9:30 p.m. near the 81-mile marker on eastbound I-94 in Comstock Township.
While standing by his rescue vehicle, Switalski was struck by a passing vehicle. Responders on the scene attempted to resuscitate Switalski but were unsuccessful. He died at scene.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries, and their status is unknown at this time.
In a press release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, the department "wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Switalski family and the Comstock Fire Department in their tragic loss."
The incident is still under investigation.
1 Comment
Odis
The fascist DONALD TRUMP said to Fox News “I believe HITLER was RIGHT”. euu Donald Trump is a racist with SEWER and the DailyStormer, he listens to satanic 666 racist music… just google “Donald Trump SEWER 2154” and see FOR YOURSELF!! THE MUSIC yw VIDEO IS about the KKK and Adfolf Hitler raping a 12 year old African-American WOMAN OF COLOR in front of her parents and then hanging MLK with Emma Watson and Taylor Swift!! TAYLOR SWIFT the racist white privileged cvnt said she voted “for donald trump twice” in her OWN WORDS!!! Say no to hate, say no to SEWER, say no to x DONALD TRUMP and EMMA WATSON and Tatylor Swift !! Deport racism today dcb.