PORT SHELDON TWP, Mich. — At least 11 people were hurt after a deck collapsed in an Ottawa County park.

Ottawa County dispatchers say they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting a deck collapsed in the 15000 block of Polk Street in Port Sheldon Township. This is inside Pine Bend park.

At least 11 people were being treated at the scene for injuries.

It’s unknown at time what caused the deck to collapse.

FOX 17 has a crew heading toward the scene and working to learn more.