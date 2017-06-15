Escaped Georgia inmates captured, authorities say

Posted 8:34 PM, June 15, 2017

TENNESSEE (CNN) — Two Georgia inmates suspected of killing two corrections officers in an escape from a prisoner transport bus this week have been captured, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after a car chase in Tennessee, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted.

Rowe and Dubose were on a state corrections bus with 31 other prisoners Tuesday morning when the two somehow got out of what should have been a locked, gated rear section of the bus, police said.

The men entered the driver’s compartment, overpowered and disarmed Officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while the bus was on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, police said.

At least one of the escapees shot and killed the officers, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

