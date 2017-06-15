Family: Michigan native shot multiple times in chest, arm

Matt Mika (LinkedIn)

DETROIT (AP) — Relatives of a Michigan native shot during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, and is in critical condition.

Thirty-eight-year-old Matt Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. Police killed the gunman.

Mika’s family said Thursday that Mika suffered “massive trauma,” needs breathing assistance and will need more surgery. He’s in intensive care at George Washington University Hospital.

The family says Mika “is lucky to be alive.” They credit first responders, his medical team and his “fighting spirit and grit.”

Mika is a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg. He’s now director of government relations for Tyson Foods Washington office. He’s worked for the company for more than six years.

