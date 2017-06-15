Hastings Live! Summer Concert Series lineup

The City of Hastings and the Thornapple Arts Council recently announced the lineup of their summer concert series, Hastings Live!
There will be nearly 50 performances throughout the summer from local bands and artists. There will be a wide range of music from jazz, to classical, to rock and beyond.
Doug Acker, one of the performers for the summer series, performed on the show to give a sample of what people can hear at the concert series.
Here's a complete schedule of bands and artists coming to perform:
Community Concert Series
Free concerts every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Thronapple Plaza.
June 21- Hastings City Band: Travelin' Music
June 28- Hastings City Band: Band Favorites
July 4- Hastings City Band: A Tribute to America
July 12 – Grumpy Old Men
July 19 – Cousin Avery
July 26 – The Mickeys
August 2 – Isabelle Hollers
August 9 – Thornapple Jazz Orchestra
August 16 – The Groove Band
Playing at the Plaza
Programming for kids and families at the Spray Plaza at 7:30 p.m.
June 15 – Andres
June 23 – BenJammin
June 29 – Thornapple Players
July 6 – Ariel Flying Tigers Team
July 13 – Stormy
July 20 – John Ball Zoo
July 27 – Small Sounds
Aug. 3 – Cooperfly
Aug. 10 – Dilly Sounds
Aug. 17 – Josh Dunigan
Aug. 24 – Joe Riley
Aug. 31 – Kalamazoo Reptiles
Friday at the Fountain
Free concerts at 12 p.m. on the Court House lawn in Hastings.
June 16 – David Greeley
June 23 – BenJammin
June 30 – Chuck Whiting
July 7 – Basement Bluegrass
July 14 – Community Music School
July 21 – Elisabeth Youngs
July 28 – Community Music School
Aug. 4 – Steve Pesch
Aug. 11 – Northern Fires
Aug. 18 – Hastings Heartbeats
Friday Night Features
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Thornapple Plaza.
June 16 – Hip Pocket
June 23 – Vox Vidorra
June 30 – Alan Turner and His Steel Horse Band
July 7 – Crane Wives
July 14 – The Accidentals
July 21 – Westside Soul Surfers
July 28 – The 126th Army Band
Aug 4 – Silent Bark
Aug 11 – The Mainstays
Aug 18 – Jr Walker’s Allstar Band
For more information, visit ThronappleArts.org.