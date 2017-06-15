Hastings Live! Summer Concert Series lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The City of Hastings and the Thornapple Arts Council recently announced the lineup of their summer concert series, Hastings Live!

There will be nearly 50 performances throughout the summer from local bands and artists. There will be a wide range of music from jazz, to classical, to rock and beyond.

Doug Acker, one of the performers for the summer series, performed on the show to give a sample of what people can hear at the concert series.

Here's a complete schedule of bands and artists coming to perform:

Community Concert Series

Free concerts every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Thronapple Plaza.

June 21- Hastings City Band: Travelin' Music

June 28- Hastings City Band: Band Favorites

July 4- Hastings City Band: A Tribute to America

July 12 – Grumpy Old Men

July 19 – Cousin Avery

July 26 – The Mickeys

August 2 – Isabelle Hollers

August 9 – Thornapple Jazz Orchestra

August 16 – The Groove Band

Playing at the Plaza

Programming for kids and families at the Spray Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

June 15 – Andres

June 23 – BenJammin

June 29 – Thornapple Players

July 6 – Ariel Flying Tigers Team

July 13 – Stormy

July 20 – John Ball Zoo

July 27 – Small Sounds

Aug. 3 – Cooperfly

Aug. 10 – Dilly Sounds

Aug. 17 – Josh Dunigan

Aug. 24 – Joe Riley

Aug. 31 – Kalamazoo Reptiles

Friday at the Fountain

Free concerts at 12 p.m. on the Court House lawn in Hastings.

June 16 – David Greeley

June 23 – BenJammin

June 30 – Chuck Whiting

July 7 – Basement Bluegrass

July 14 – Community Music School

July 21 – Elisabeth Youngs

July 28 – Community Music School

Aug. 4 – Steve Pesch

Aug. 11 – Northern Fires

Aug. 18 – Hastings Heartbeats

Friday Night Features

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Thornapple Plaza.

June 16 – Hip Pocket

June 23 – Vox Vidorra

June 30 – Alan Turner and His Steel Horse Band

July 7 – Crane Wives

July 14 – The Accidentals

July 21 – Westside Soul Surfers

July 28 – The 126th Army Band

Aug 4 – Silent Bark

Aug 11 – The Mainstays

Aug 18 – Jr Walker’s Allstar Band

For more information, visit ThronappleArts.org.