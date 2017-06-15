Henderson’s course record 63 sets the pace in 1st round of Meijer Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich -- Brooke M. Henderson finished her first eagle-birdie to shoot a Blythefield Country Club course record 63 in the 1st round of the Meijer Classic. Henderson leads 6 players by a single a stroke.

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 champ, made 5 straight birdies in the middle of her round and is part of the group 1 back at -7.

Most of the players at the top of the leader board had morning tee times Thursday when conditions were more favorable for scoring. Stacy Lewis, however, played in the afternoon and shot 64 to join the group 1 back at -7.

Round 2 starts Friday morning at 7:15 a.m.