Kent County Sheriff named ‘Sheriff of the Year’

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma has been named Sheriff of the Year by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

Stelma is praised by the MSA as a mentor “to many past and present Michigan Sheriffs.”

“There is not a Sheriff in the State of Michigan that is more deserving of this Award and the recognition that comes with it than Larry Stelma,” said MSA Board President and St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon in a release.

Stelma started his career at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in January 1972, according to a release. He was appointed to undersheriff in 1999 and elected sheriff in 2001.

Stelma is the first-ever recipient of the Terrence L. Jungel Sheriff of the Year award, the MSA said in a release. The award is to recognize a sheriff “who has made outstanding contributions to law enforcement and the criminal justice profession, demonstrates exceptional service to their community, and has contributed to the betterment of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.”