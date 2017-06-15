Live: Positive impact of volunteers at Meijer LPGA Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

140 of the world's best female golfers made their way to West Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic. With so many talented women coming to one area, it takes a lot of people to make the event run smoothly and to make sure the golfers feel at home.

Leigh Ann spoke to one of the volunteer coordinators to talk about why volunteers make such a positive impact at the event and with the players both on and off the green.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is happening at Blythefield Country Club until June 18.

Daily tickets cost $10 and weekly tickets cost $25, kids 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. On Father's Day, dads get in for free with the purchase of another adult ticket.

Grand Taste starts on June 16 with tickets costing $30 for adults and $10 for kids. A full weekend pass is $60 for adults and $20 for kids.

To purchase tickets, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.