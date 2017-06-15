Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup

Posted 10:46 AM, June 15, 2017, by

(Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs and reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter.

The company announced several changes to its business structure Thursday, saying the moves will help it offer more products to customers faster.

Nike, which is based in Beaverton, Oregon, says the jobs cuts represent about 2 percent of its 70,000 employees around the world.

It also says a main focus will be the 12 key cities in 10 countries that it expects to represent more than 80 percent of its projected growth through 2020.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell more than 2 percent to $53.35 on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s