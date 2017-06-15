Photos: Viewers capture storm clouds

Posted 8:48 AM, June 15, 2017, by

Scattered storms moved through West Michigan late Wednesday, and some of the clouds were pretty dramatic, as you can see in these pictures captured by FOX 17 viewers:

Photo Gallery

