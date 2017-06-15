‘Rocky’ statue reopens outside Philadelphia Museum of Art

Dwight Bowers, Curator of Division of Culture and the Arts, holds boxing gloves worn by Sylvester Stallone in the movie "Rocky" in the vaults at the Smithsonian's American History Museum July 27, 2012 in Washington, DC. The gloves are stored onsite at the American History Museum on the National Mall with other objects of significance that are not on display. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GettyImages)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yo, tourists! The Rocky statue in Philadelphia is open again, and ready for your selfies.
The statue of the fictional boxer is located near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone runs up the steps while training for big fights in various “Rocky” movies.
The statue was off-limits to tourists at the end of April while crews tore down a temporary stage erected for the NFL Draft. Then it was taken off limits for two weeks while the city’s Department of
Parks and Recreation worked to improve the surrounding area.
Access to the statue reopened Wednesday.