Uber to start Friday in several West Michigan lakeshore cities

WEST MICHIGAN — Uber will begin operating Friday in eight cities along Lake Michigan.

The company announced Thursday that the car service will begin June 16 in Benton Harbor, Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon, New Buffalo, Saugatuck, South Haven and St. Joseph.

New users of the Uber app can get a discount of up to $15 on their first ride using the code “LAKEMI17.” The code is valid until Oct. 1, according to a release.

Uber launched service in West Michigan in 2014 in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.