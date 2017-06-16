30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

The remains of Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in west London which was gutted by fire, are pictured against the London skyline on June 16, 2017.
The toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 people dead and the flames have now been extinguished, police said on June 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building.
Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.
Authorities say they’ve examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately
1 Comment
Bud
They can thank environmentalists for the devastating fire. The construction used renewable materials for the exterior cladding which allowed the high-rise to go up like a torch. But you’ll never hear the media reporting on this fact, because it doesn’t fit their narrative.