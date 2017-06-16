AeroMed called to 3-vehicle crash in Montcalm Co.

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Reynolds Township.

The crash was reported at about 9:39 a.m. in the 22000 block of West Howard City Road (M-82).

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old Morley woman was driving east when she hit a van that was slowing down to make a left turn into a driveway. The van waiting to make a left turn then hit a westbound vehicle that was slowing down to turn right into the same driveway.

Authorities say in a release that the woman said she was distracted by her three children in her van and did not see that the other vehicle was slowing down. One of her children was reportedly attempting to undo his seat belt, according to the release.

The woman was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital by AeroMed with serious injuries.

Her children, ages 2, 3 and 4 years old, were taken to the hospital for observation, officials said.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that the woman hit, a 61-year-old Muskegon man, was not injured. His wife, a passenger in the van, complained of injuries but sought her own medical treatment, according to a release.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 65-year-old Sand Lake man, suffered minor injuries.